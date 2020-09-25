Young fan thanks Manchester United's Rashford for charity work

REUTERS: A seven-year-old boy has written an emotional letter to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford thanking him for his charity work - and asking him to join rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Rashford had earned widespread praise after the 22-year-old successfully campaigned for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays in Britain, revealing that he had relied on such support as a boy.

The England international then formed a taskforce with some major food brands to help tackle child food poverty.

Jack, aged seven, wrote: "I love all the work you've done, some amazing things to help families who need it.

"You have inspired me because you're so thoughtful and helped children through the hardest times of their life."

Jack went on to finish the letter by adding a bold transfer request: "Can you please join Spurs? ... Thank you for everything you do."

Rashford shared the letter on Twitter and the post now has over more than 66,000 likes.

"Keep being kind. That's what makes the world go round," Rashford added.

