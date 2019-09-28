Youngest Ingebrigtsen brother disqualified from 5,000 metres

DOHA: The Ingebrigtsen family's dream of having three brothers in the 5,000 metres world championship final was shattered on Friday when Jakob, the youngest of the trio, was disqualified in his first heat.

The 19-year-old Norwegian, European champion last year in the 1,500 and 5,000m, finished fourth, enough to secure a place in the final, but was subsequently disqualified for "stepping inside the rail".

Organisers the IAAF said the Norwegian team had appealed.

His two brothers, Filip and Henrik, both reached the final. Henrik, 28, won the European title in the 1,500m in 2012 and Filip, 26, the European title over the same distance in 2016.

Despite the searing heat in Doha, the race was run in pleasant spring-like conditions thanks to the air-conditioning at the Khalifa stadium.

Their compatriot Karsten Warholm, defending champion in the 400 metres hurdles, comfortably reached the semi-finals by winning his heat as did his major rival Rai Benjamin of the United States.

Warholm ran the second-fastest time in the event at the Weltklasse meeting in Zurich last month.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)