Zabaleta extends West Ham contract until 2020

West Ham United defender Pablo Zabaleta has exercised an option in his contract to extend his stay at the London Stadium until 2020, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Zabaleta, 34, has made 65 appearances for West Ham since joining on a free transfer from Manchester City in July 2017, including 26 so far this season.

The Argentine right back has played an integral role in Manuel Pellegrini's squad and also captained the side four times this season.

"I'm enjoying my time at West Ham and I've got so much respect and so much passion for this profession," Zabaleta said in a club statement.

"I'm still enjoying it and it's made me feel I can go for another year.

"I just want to focus on what we're doing with the club and with the team this season and be ready to go again next season, because I just want to enjoy every single moment."

Zabaleta won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup during his time at City, following spells with San Lorenzo in Argentina and Espanyol in Spain.

