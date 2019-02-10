Football: Zaha earns Palace a point at home to West Ham

LONDON: Wilfried Zaha's deflected goal earned Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw at home to fellow Londoners West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday (Feb 9).

It had looked as though Mark Noble's 27th-minute penalty and Palace's profligacy in front of goal would condemn Palace to a damaging loss in their bid to climb away from relegation trouble.

But Zaha eventually beat West Ham's keeper Lucasz Fabianski with a shot that looped up off the boot of Issa Diop.

West Ham had been the better side before the break with Noble calmly putting them ahead from the spot after Palace keeper Vincente Guita hauled down Michail Antonio.

Palace, who began the day four points and four places above the bottom three, were much improved in the second half and created numerous chances to equalise.

Substitute Michy Batshuayi should have scored before James McArthur struck the post with only Fabianski to beat.

The draw left Palace with 27 points from 26 games, three points above the relegation zone while West Ham, in 10th place, have now gone five games without a win all competitions.