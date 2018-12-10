Zapata hat-trick ends Nicola's Udinese honeymoon

MILAN: Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 Serie A win away to his former side Udinese who suffered their first defeat under new coach Davide Nicola on Sunday.

Zapata, who spent two seasons on loan at Udinese, did not celebrate after he gave Atalanta the lead in the second minute, scoring from close range after a corner was flicked on by Rafael Toloi.

Kevin Lasagna quickly equalised for Udinese who had taken four points in two games since Nicola replaced Julio Velazquez.

Atalanta regained the lead when Zapata put the finishing touch to a solo run by Musa Barrow in the 62nd minute and the Colombian completed his first-ever Serie A hat-trick by scoring on the counter with 10 minutes left.

Atalanta are one of five teams with 21 points from 15 games while Udinese, who are 17th, have 13, one place and two points clear of Bologna in the relegation zone.

A late goal from Antonio La Gumina gave Empoli a 2-1 win over Bologna in their relegation battle, taking their tally to 10 points out of 12 since Giuseppe Iachini took over as coach.

Francesco Caputo gave Empoli, who have 16 points, a 10th-minute lead and Andrea Poli equalised five minutes before halftime.

Bottom-of-the-table Chievo made it three draws in three games under Domenico Di Carlo, their third coach of the season, after drawing 1-1 at Parma.

Mariusz Stepinski turned in a deflected shot to put Chievo ahead straight after halftime and a superb free kick by veteran Portugal defender Bruno Alves levelled for Parma, another team on 21 points.

Chievo, the only team without a win, have three points, having had three deducted for accounting irregularities.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)