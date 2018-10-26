Zhang, 26, appointed Inter Milan president

MILAN: Inter Milan have appointed 26-year-old Steven Zhang as their new president, the Serie A club said on Friday.

Zhang, who becomes the 21st president in the club's history, is the son of Zhang Jindong, chairman of China's electronics retailer Suning Holdings Group which bought a majority stake in the club in 2016.

He has been on the board of directors for the last two years and has effectively been responsible for the day-to-day running of the club.

Inter announced the appointment by posting a video on social media

"The club, its people and the city have been waiting for you," it said. "Welcome, President Zhang."

"When I close my eyes, I see a city with so much history and more to be written,” said Zhang in the video.

"People with ideas, with the will to improve what’s around them and themselves.

"A club that plays beyond the field to win the hearts of everyone. But then I open my eyes and see that all this is already here. I’m ready, are you?"

Zhang will replace Indonesian Erick Thohir who has been president for the last five years.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)