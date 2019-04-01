Zidane names son Luca in Madrid line-up against Huesca

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane recalled his son Luca to the starting line-up for his side's La Liga clash at home to Huesca on Sunday, giving the goalkeeper his first game in any competition for over 10 months.

Luca Zidane, 20, made his debut for Madrid against Villarreal on May 19, the final day of last season in what proved to be his father's last league game with the team before he resigned from the job after winning the Champions League.

In that match, Luca made a couple of impressive saves but committed a glaring mistake which allowed Samu Castillejo to equalise for Villarreal in the 2-2 draw.

Luca, who is the number one goalkeeper for Real Madrid's reserve side Castilla, was completely discarded by Zidane's successor Julen Lopetegui, who did not include him in the matchday squad for a single game.

He also failed to play any first team football under Real's next coach Santiago Solari - although he was named on the substitutes bench for four games in January, when Thibaut Courtois and then Keylor Navas were out injured.

Zidane, who returned as Real's coach on March 11 after Solari was sacked, named an experimental line-up against struggling Huesca, handing Brahim Diaz his first start for the club since joining from Manchester City in January.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)