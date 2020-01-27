Zimbabwe's Jarvis misses out on second Sri Lanka test

HARARE: Zimbabwe seamer Kyle Jarvis has been ruled out of the second test against Sri Lanka, starting on Monday at Harare Sports Club, after suffering a lower back injury in the first test.

He underwent an MRI scan on Saturday that confirmed a disc bulge, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jarvis, who opened the bowling for Zimbabwe in the first test defeat, had been struggling with back pain and was advised to rest.

Zimbabwe have called up all-rounder Tinotenda Mutombodzi to replace him and will also have opening batsman Kevin Kasuza back.

Kasuza failed to finish the first test after being concussed by a blow to the side of his helmet while fielding at short-leg just before lunch on day three.

Zimbabwe were allowed to replace him with Brian Mudzinganyama in line with new International Cricket Council rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)