Zohore gives Cardiff 2-1 win over Southampton in thrilling finish

REUTERS: SOUTHAMPTON 1 CARDIFF CITY 2

Cardiff City's Kenneth Zohore struck deep into stoppage time to secure a crucial 2-1 win on Saturday away to fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton, who thought they had snatched a point with a 91st-minute leveller.

Southampton's Jack Stephens bundled the ball into the net in stoppage time, but Cardiff went back up the other end and substitute Zohore scuffed home a shot to give Cardiff only their second away win of the season.

After a slow start, Southampton upped the tempo in the second half but they were hit by a sucker punch when centre back Sol Bamba pounced, volleying home Callum Paterson's knockdown from Cardiff's first corner of the game in the 69th minute.

The win lifted Cardiff out of the relegation zone and into 15th place, while Southampton will slip into the bottom three if Burnley get at least a point in Saturday's late kickoff against Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was another emotional day for Cardiff following the recovery earlier in the week of the body of striker Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane that crashed taking him to join up with the Welsh club after he signed from French Ligue 1 side Nantes.

The game was preceded by a minute's silence for the 28-year-old Argentinian, who was Cardiff's record signing, and the players of both teams wore black armbands.

