Zverev cruises past Bolt to move into fourth round

MELBOURNE: Germany's Alexander Zverev brandished his credentials as an Australian Open title contender by dispatching local wildcard Alex Bolt 6-3 6-3 6-2 in their third round clash on Saturday night.

The fourth seed was tested early on his serve, which was initially off-target, but was able to maintain control of the contest with a strong returning display.

Advertisement

Once the German's towering serve started finding its mark, though, there was little Bolt could do to stay in the match.

Zverev, known as Sascha, will play big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic in the fourth round.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett, editing by Nick Mulvenney)