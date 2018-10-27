'Fortnite' creator Epic Games raises US$1.25 billion from KKR, others

REUTERS: Epic Games, creator of popular online video game "Fortnite", said on Friday it received US$1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co Inc, Iconiq Capital and Smash Ventures.

"Fortnite," a sort of hybrid of "The Hunger Games" and "Minecraft," drops 100 people onto an island to fight each other for survival.

Advertisement

The tactical tournament game whose first version was released in 2017 has been called a "game-changer in the industry" by analysts after it signed up tens of millions of users in recent months for its last-player-standing "battle royale" format.

Epic Games, which counts Tencent, Walt Disney Co and Endeavor among its minority shareholders, was estimated to be worth US$4.5 billion by Jefferies analyst Tim O'Shea in May.

Rival video game makers Activision Blizzard, creator of "Call of Duty,", and "Grand Theft Auto" owner Take-Two Interactive lost billions of dollars in market value earlier this year as investors took note of Fortnite's ability to wring cash from players.

The company declined to comment on valuation and its plans to go public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel and Arun Koyyur)