A*STAR lab to develop safer, non-flammable batteries

SINGAPORE: Safer alternatives to lithium-ion batteries may soon be developed in Singapore in a collaboration with a Canadian clean energy producer.

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) NanoBio Lab have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Canada's Hydro-Quebec to finance a US$20 million joint-laboratory for battery research, it announced on Wednesday (Apr 4).



The new laboratory, located in biomedical research hub Biopolis, will employ more than 30 researchers. It aims to improve non-flammable solid-state batteries, which are considered to be a safer alternative to lithium-ion batteries.



Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in electronic devices including tablets, fitness trackers and smartphones, as well as personal mobility devices such as the hoverboard.

Recent cases of exploding smartphones and hoverboards have sparked the batteries in the spotlight, sparking consumer fear and safety concerns, A*STAR said in the news release.



The lab will also focus on developing new nanomaterials and nanotechnologies for electric vehicles and energy storage that are safe, efficient and cost-effective.



It will not be the first time that NanoBio Lab will be working together with Hydro-Quebec, a major supplier of electricity relying on clean, renewable energy in Canada.

"Through in-depth technology exchange, we have created many interesting new materials, and we are delighted to significantly expand our collaboration in order to accelerate our technology R&D efforts towards commercialisation,” said Professor Jackie Y Ying, who heads NanoBio Lab.



Hydro-Québec's Dr Karim Zaghib said: "Together, we ... look forward to manufacturing the new generation of solid-state batteries in Singapore and Quebec."

