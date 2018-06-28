Accenture quarterly revenue, profit beat estimates

Accenture Plc's third-quarter revenue and profit came in above Wall Street estimates on Thursday as the consulting and outsourcing services provider benefited from its plan to boost investments in digital and cloud services.

Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company were up 1.7 percent at US$158 in light volumes in premarket trading.

Revenue from its digital, cloud and security-related services, which the company terms as "the New", made up about 60 percent of total revenue.

Accenture has spent more than US$3 billion over the last three years on some 70 acquisitions to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue between US$9.8 billion and US$10.05 billion, the midpoint of which was slightly below average analyst estimate of US$10.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$1.04 billion in the quarter ended May 31 from US$669.5 million a year earlier. It reported earnings of US$1.60 per share, compared with US$1.05 a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.79 per share, above analysts' estimates of US$1.72 per share.

The company's net revenue rose 15.8 percent to US$10.84 billion, beating estimates of US$10.04 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)