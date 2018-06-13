Adyen prices at top of range, worth 7.1 billion euros at IPO price

Adyen, the Dutch fin-tech company whose payments processing technology is used by Facebook , Netflix and eBay , said on Tuesday its shares had been priced at the top of the indicated range in its initial public offering, valuing the company around 7.1 billion euros (US$8.4 billion).

Existing shareholders are selling a 13.4 percent stake in the company to institutional investors in the offer, which Adyen said was highly oversubscribed, netting the sellers 947 million euros.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Source: Reuters

