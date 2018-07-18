After record Google fine, Vestager says she likes the US

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she "very much liked the U.S." following a record-setting 4.34 billion euros (US$5 billion) fine for Google for using its Android mobile operating system the thwart rivals.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager addresses a news conference on Google in Brussels, Belgium, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

"I very much like the U.S.," Vestager told a news conference in Brussels.

"But the fact is that this has nothing to do with how I feel. Nothing whatsoever. Just as enforcing competition law, we do it in the world, but we do not do it in political context," she added.

Vestager added she would continue to enforce competition law, no matter the political context.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Source: Reuters

