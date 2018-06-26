Akamai cuts higher end of forecast for quarterly revenue, profit

REUTERS: Akamai Technologies Inc on Tuesday cut the upper end of its forecast for second-quarter adjusted profit and revenue, citing a stronger dollar.

Shares of the company were down 2.8 percent at US$75.50 in premarket trading on the Nasdaq.

Akamai said it expects to face a headwind of US$3 million and US$0.01 per share for second-quarter revenue and earnings respectively.

The company now expects adjusted profit in the range of 79 cents per share and 81 cents per share, on revenue of between US$658 million and US$663 million.

In April, Akamai had forecast second-quarter revenue of US$658 million to US$670 million and adjusted profit of 79 cents to 83 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 80 cents per share, on revenue of US$665.9 million.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shailesh Kuber)