Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 percent

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a better-than-expected 61 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, driven by steady sales in its core ecommerce and cloud computing businesses.

Revenue was 61.9 billion yuan (US$9.73 billion) in the reported quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of 58.9 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to shareholders, however, fell 29 percent to 7.56 billion yuan.

The March quarter is seasonally slow for Alibaba following its bumper sale event, Singles' Day, in November.

(US$1 = 6.3596 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell in Beijing; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

