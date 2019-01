REUTERS: Verily, Alphabet Inc's life sciences division, on Thursday announced a US$1 billion investment round led by private equity firm Silver Lake.

Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat and Silver Lake Managing Director Egon Durban will be nominated to join Verily's operating board, the company said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)