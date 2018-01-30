Altice integrates Netflix into new set-top box

Altice USA Inc said on Monday that Netflix Inc is now available through its new set-top box, the latest U.S. cable operator to form an alliance with the streaming service.

The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Such partnerships help Netflix add customers as its growth matures in the United States. At the same time, cable executives see the tie-ups as a way to help fight cord cutting, the dropping of pay TV service. In November, Comcast Corp, the biggest U.S. cable provider, embedded Netflix into its Xfinity X1 set-top box.

(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)

Source: Reuters

