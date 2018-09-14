Amazon CEO says 'HQ2' decision will be announced before end of year

FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos of Amazon speaks at the Bush Centers Forum on Leadership in Dallas
FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, Chairman and CEO of Amazon, speaks at the George W. Bush Presidential Center's Forum on Leadership in Dallas, Texas, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Rex Curry

WASHINGTON: Amazon.com Inc chief executive Jeff Bezos said on Thursday that the company would announce a decision on where it would build a second headquarters before the end of the year.

Amazon previously announced 20 finalists in North America for its planned investment of US$5 billion and 50,000 jobs. At a speech before the Economic Club of Washington on Thursday, Bezos did not offer any favourites for the project.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

