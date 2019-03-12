Amazon lifts restriction on sellers criticized as anti-competitive -source

Amazon.com has decided to stop telling third-party sellers on its platform that they cannot offer lower prices on competing websites, a source said on Monday.

REUTERS: Amazon.com has decided to stop telling third-party sellers on its platform that they cannot offer lower prices on competing websites, a source said on Monday.

The source gave no details on the decision.

Advertisement

The decision comes in the wake of a letter from Senator Richard Blumenthal arguing that the practice would "stifle market competition and artificially inflate prices." The letter is dated Dec. 19, 2018 and was sent to Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph Simons.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)