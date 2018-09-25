Amazon made two moves for Deliveroo, one nine months ago: Telegraph

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Amazon.com Inc made two preliminary approaches for British online food delivery company Deliveroo, the latest one about nine months ago, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

The approaches were exploratory and have not progressed, the newspaper report said, citing an investor familiar with the matter. The first round took place two years ago.

Amazon and Deliveroo were not immediately available for comment.

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported last week that ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is in early talks to buy Deliveroo.

