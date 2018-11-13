Amazon picks NYC and Northern Virginia for additional headquarters - WSJ

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Amazon.com Inc could announce as early as Tuesday that it has selected New York City and Northern Virginia to be the sites for its second and third headquarters, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2RQ2T5P on Monday.

Other cities may also receive major sites as part of Amazon's decision that would end a more-than-year-long contest that started with 238 candidates and ended with a surprise split of its so-called HQ2, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

