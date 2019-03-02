Amazon plans new grocery-store business: WSJ

Amazon.com Inc is planning to open dozens of grocery stores across the United States as it looks to expand in the food business, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-to-launch-new-grocery-store-business-sources-say-11551461887 on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The online retail giant is planning its first store in Los Angeles as early as the end of the year, and has already signed leases for at least two other grocery locations with openings planned for early next year, the Journal reported.

The new stores would be distinct from Amazon's upscale Whole Foods Market brand, the report added.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)