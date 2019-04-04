Amazon plans to launch satellites to offer broadband Internet

The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: Amazon.com plans to build a network of more than 3,000 satellites through a new initiative Project Kuiper, an attempt by the e-commerce giant to provide Internet access, according to multiple filings made with the International Telecommunication Union last month.

The long-term project will cater to people globally who lack basic access to broadband Internet, Amazon said in a statement on Thursday (Apr 4).

Project Kuiper will launch a constellation of low earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity, the company added.

Amazon's plans come as CEO Jeff Bezos is racing to pull his private space company Blue Origin out of start-up mode and move into production.

Bezos' rocket company is among a crop of billionaire-backed space ventures seeking to disrupt the legacy launch services market with reusable rocket technology.

Source: Reuters/aj

