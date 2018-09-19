Amazon says launches in Turkey

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it had launched activities in Turkey, offering products across 15 categories to customers across the country.

ISTANBUL: Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it had launched activities in Turkey, offering products across 15 categories to customers across the country.

"We are committed to building our business in Turkey in the coming months by expanding our selection and delivery options," Sam Nicols, country manager for Amazon.com.tr said in a written statement.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)