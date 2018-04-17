Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals - CNBC

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products to hospitals, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The change in plan comes partly because Amazon has not been able to convince big hospitals to change their traditional purchasing process, the report said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The report sent shares of U.S. drug distributors including McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen higher on Monday afternoon.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)