Amazon stops blocking Australians from its US website after backlash

Technology

Amazon stops blocking Australians from its US website after backlash

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would stop blocking Australians from shopping on its much larger U.S. site after a customer backlash, dumping an unpopular policy the retail giant had said was necessary to comply with Australian tax law.

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Bookmark

SYDNEY: Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would stop blocking Australians from shopping on its much larger U.S. site after a customer backlash, dumping an unpopular policy the retail giant had said was necessary to comply with Australian tax law.

"As a result of customer feedback, from 22 November Amazon customers will be able to ship eligible items from amazon.com to Australian delivery addresses," a company spokesman said in a statement.

Amazon started blocking orders from being shipped to Australia on July 1 when Australia's government applied a 10 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) to imported online goods worth less than AUS$1,000 (US$726).

(US$1 = 1.3774 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark