Amazon stops blocking Australians from its US website after backlash

SYDNEY: Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would stop blocking Australians from shopping on its much larger U.S. site after a customer backlash, dumping an unpopular policy the retail giant had said was necessary to comply with Australian tax law.

"As a result of customer feedback, from 22 November Amazon customers will be able to ship eligible items from amazon.com to Australian delivery addresses," a company spokesman said in a statement.

Amazon started blocking orders from being shipped to Australia on July 1 when Australia's government applied a 10 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) to imported online goods worth less than AUS$1,000 (US$726).

(US$1 = 1.3774 Australian dollars)

