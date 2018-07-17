Amazon suffers glitch during summer marketing event

Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it was working to fix a technical issue that had prevented some shoppers from placing orders during the company's summer marketing event, Prime Day.

An Amazon Prime van during a press conference announcing Amazon.com's new program to help entrepreneurs build businesses delivering Amazon packages in Seattle

The company's shares were down more than 1 percent in after-hours trading. In a statement, the world's largest online retailer said many shoppers were ordering items successfully despite the glitch.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

