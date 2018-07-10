Amazon to build new fulfillment centre in Ottawa, create 600 jobs

Technology

Amazon to build new fulfillment centre in Ottawa, create 600 jobs

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it planned to build a new fulfillment centre in Canada's capital Ottawa that would create more than 600 full-time jobs.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company&apos;s office in Bengaluru
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. Picture taken April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it planned to build a new fulfillment centre in Canada's capital Ottawa that would create more than 600 full-time jobs.

The centre, which is the company's fifth in the province of Ontario, will pick, pack and ship large items such as household decor, sporting equipment and gardening tools, the company said.

The Seattle-based company currently employs more than 2,000 full-time workers at its existing Ontario facilities in Brampton, Mississauga and Milton. In total, Amazon has more than 6,000 employees in Canada.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark