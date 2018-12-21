Amazon to lower some fees for third-party sellers

Amazon.com Inc is going to lower some fees it charges third-party sellers on its marketplace, the company said on Thursday.

The marketplace unit allows third-party sellers, who account for over 50 percent of the total units sold on Amazon, to sell their wares on the ecommerce giant's website and app.

"We expect newly announced marketplace fee changes to slightly lower overall take rates, although with the benefit of greater product selection and volume," analysts at Baird said.

The analysts said the move would help the company better compete with retailers such as Walmart and Target.

