Amazon to open new fulfilment centre in Australia

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would open a new Australian fulfilment centre in the southwest of Sydney, the country's biggest city, in the second half of 2018.

The fulfilment centre was aimed at meeting customer demand and Amazon would begin recruiting immediately for a range of roles including operations, support and technical specialists, the company said in a statement.

