AMD chips may have security flaws, report says

REUTERS: Advanced Micro Devices is investigating a report that some of its processors have security vulnerabilities, the U.S. chipmaker said on Tuesday.

Israel-based cybersecurity firm CTS Labs said it found 13 critical security vulnerabilities and manufacturer backdoors in AMD's EPYC, Ryzen, Ryzen Pro and Ryzen Mobile lines of processors. The flaws could put organizations at increased risk of cyber-attacks, the report said. (https://safefirmware.com/amdflaws_whitepaper.pdf.)

CTS Labs did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

