AMD revenue forecast falls short of estimates, shares sink

REUTERS: Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates as the chipmaker wrestled with waning demand from cryptocurrency miners for its high-margin graphic processors, sending its shares down 21 percent.

AMD said it expected revenue of about US$1.45 billion, plus or minus US$50 million, below analysts' estimates of US$1.6 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The chipmaker said sales in its graphics and computing business rose 12 percent to US$938 million, but sales in its enterprise, embedded and semi-custom unit fell 5 percent to US$715 million.

AMD said strong sales of Ryzen chips were partially offset by lower revenue from its graphics business, where blockchain-related GPU sales were negligible.

With cryptocurrency prices in free fall due to regulatory worries, miners are cutting back on their investments in equipment, hurting the company and chief gaming chip rival Nvidia Corp .

AMD said net income climbed to US$102 million, or 9 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 from US$61 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, AMD earned 13 cents per share, narrowly beating estimates.

Revenue rose to US$1.65 billion, but missed estimates of US$1.7 billion.

