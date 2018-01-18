Apple issues US$2,500 bonuses to employees after new tax law: Bloomberg

Apple Inc told its employees on Wednesday that the iPhone maker is issuing a bonus of US$2,500 worth of restricted stock units following the new US tax reform, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company will begin issuing stock grants to most employees worldwide in the coming months, the report said.

In an email to employees seen by Bloomberg, Apple chief Tim Cook said the move demonstrated his “confidence in Apple’s future”.

All Apple workers below director-level, including part-time employees, will be eligible to receive stock units, the report said. The company has more than 120,000 employees, including those at its retail stores.

Apple will also contribute twice the amount of each employee’s charitable donations, up to US$10,000, through the end of the year, Cook's email said.

Earlier in the day, Apple said it would make about US$38 billion in one-time tax payments on its overseas cash, one of the largest corporate spending plans announced since the passage of the tax cut signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.



(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)