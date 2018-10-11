Apple plans to give original content for free to device owners - CNBC

Apple Inc is planning a new digital video service that will provide original content free to its device owners, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The service will also carry subscription channels, which will allow customers to sign up for online-only services such as those from HBO and Starz, the report said.

Apple, which has been struggling to gain ground for its TV services, plans to debut the revamped app early next year.

Apple declined to comment.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)