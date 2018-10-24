Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally - The Information

Apple Inc is planning to launch its upcoming TV subscription service in more than 100 countries, technology news website the Information reported https://www.theinformation.com/articles/apple-to-launch-tv-subscription-service-globally on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the situation.

Apple's logo is seen outside flagship store downtown Milan, Italy, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

