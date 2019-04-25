Apple announces recall of some wall plug adapters over ‘electrical shock’ risk

SINGAPORE: US tech company Apple has announced a voluntary recall of its three-prong AC wall plug adapters designed for use primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

The adapters can - in very rare cases - break and create a risk of electrical shock if exposed metal parts are touched, the company said in a statement on Thursday (Apr 25). Apple said that it is aware of six such incidents worldwide.

The recall affects adapters shipped with Apple's Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010, as well as those in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit.

An affected adapter is white, with no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to the main Apple power adapter, according to the company. The new adapters are white with grey on the inside portion.

"Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected plug adapters. Customers should visit www.apple.com/sg/support/three-prong-ac-wall-plug-adapter for details about how to exchange them for new adapters," it said.

The exchange will be free of charge, it said.

The recall does not affect Apple's USB power adapters.