Apple to add features for battery health, new animojis in iOS 11.3 update

SINGAPORE: New features to show battery health and recommend if a battery needs to be serviced will be introduced in its upcoming iOS 11.3 update, Apple announced on Wednesday (Jan 24).

Additionally, users can also see if the power management feature, which dynamically manages maximum performance to prevent unexpected shutdowns, is switched on and choose to turn it off.

This comes after Apple confirmed in December that it intentionally slowed down older iPhones with flagging batteries.

The company has since made efforts to mitigate the fallout from the incident some have called “batterygate”, after lawsuits were filed against the tech giant in the United States, Israel and France, while there are also reports that similar cases were being readied in South Korea.

Among them are battery replacements at a discounted price and apologising to the public.

The iOS 11.3 update is expected to be available from during Spring, or March to May, Channel NewsAsia understands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New animojis in iOS 11.3 include a dragon, bear, skull and lion. (Photo: Apple website)

Four new animojis - a lion, bear, dragon and skull - will be introduced for iPhone X users, bringing the total of animojis to 16.

A new feature, Business Chat, will also be introduced in the latest update. The chat will provide a way for users to communicate directly with companies the Messages app, be it talking to a customer service representative, scheduling an appointment, or making a purchase, it said.