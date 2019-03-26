Apple unveils streaming video service, Apple TV+

CUPERTINO: Apple unveiled plans on Monday (Mar 25) for an original video service to be called Apple TV+ with a star-studded group of directors and artists joining the effort.

"Great stories can change the world," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said as he announced the plans at an event at company headquarters in Cupertino, California.

"We feel we can contribute something important to our culture and society through storytelling."

Director Steven Spielberg appeared at the event for Apple.