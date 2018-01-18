Apple users to have an option to disable function that slows down iPhones: Report

SINGAPORE: Users of iPhones with degraded batteries can choose to turn off performance throttling in a new software update which Apple will roll out, said its CEO Tim Cook in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday (Jan 17).

The option to means users will now be able to maintain the full speed of their phone's performance, but run the risk of unexpected shutdowns, according to Apple.

Cook added that Apple will soon "give people the visibility of the health of their battery so it's very very transparent".



This will allow users to see for themselves how the condition of their batteries is affecting the performance of their devices.

He also warned that disabling the throttling function was not recommended because users may not be able to access their phones easily in case of an emergency.

His remarks come off the back of widespread outrage from iPhone users after Apple announced that it slowed down older iPhones with flagging batteries.



In the interview with ABC, he apologised for the battery debacle and added that it may have been a misunderstanding.

He maintained that Apple did not deliberately slow down the processing speeds of older devices.

"Maybe we weren’t clear," he said in the ABC interview.

"We deeply apologise for anyone who thinks we have some other kind of motivation.



"Our actions were all in service of the user. I can't stress that enough," he added.



However, iPhone users who wish to replace their batteries can still do so at a cheaper cost. Out-of-warranty batteries for iPhone 6 models and later can be purchased for US$29 from an earlier price of US$79.

In Singapore, the replacement costs S$38.