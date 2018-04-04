Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen: Bloomberg

Apple Inc is working on touchless gesture control and curved screens for future iPhones, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The technology may not be ready for consumers for at least two years, if Apple chooses to go forward with it, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)