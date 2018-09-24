As sales slow and competition heightens, Samsung overhauls tech in mid-range smartphones

SINGAPORE: To counter sluggish smartphone sales and stiffening competition, South Korean electronics giant Samsung is looking to boost its cheaper phone models with new technology that used to be reserved for the premium range, such as the Galaxy S series.

This will help it to attract more millennials who seek tech features yet remain budget-constrained, Samsung’s mobile chief Koh Dong Jin told Channel NewsAsia on Monday (Sep 24).

“We focus very much on (the) flagship model, but we will transfer technology to the more affordable ranges.”

Samsung has been looking to reinvigorate growth in its mobile division, which saw sales fall 20 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018. It is also facing stiff competition from Chinese smartphone makers that have been muscling into the space with cheaper and just as innovative devices.

Last month, a report put Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei as the second biggest smartphone marker in the world, displacing Apple, as it gained ground in Europe and expanded its lead back home.

As part of the new strategy, Samsung’s Galaxy A series will be the first to get a boost.

The new A7, set to be launched on Oct 11, will sport a triple rear camera and voice-powered virtual assistant, Bixby, among other things for the first time.

When asked how Samsung intends to hold on to its market leader position, Mr Koh also stressed the importance of “meaningful” and innovative products.

This includes the launch of the tenth Galaxy S device next year, which will have “significant” design changes that are “meaningful” innovation.

The company’s first foldable phone and 5G-compatible handset are also in the works, with details of the former set to be unveiled at the Samsung Developer Conference this November.

Still, Mr Koh was quick to stress that while he pays attention to competition, the company largely sticks to its roadmap when it comes to technological innovation.

“In Korea, we have an old saying that goes 'When there are lots of people, you can learn from them'. If there’s anything I need to learn, I learn but I have my own roadmap. Changing my roadmap because of competition is not what I do,” he added.

For Samsung, its long-term roadmap means that it will continue to place an emphasis on artificial intelligence and 5G wireless technology. The company had announced last month that it would invest 25 trillion won (US$22 billion) in those two areas, alongside electronic components for autos.

For one, Mr Koh, 57, is “very excited” about 5G – the next generation wireless technology that promises to go beyond phones and link up everything from vehicles to household devices at faster speeds.

“In terms of telecommunications technology wise, it was 3G to 4G for the last 10 years. From now on for the next 10 years, it will be a transformational period from 4G to 5G.”

For that that, Samsung will have its first 5G-compatible smartphone ready by early next year, according to Mr Koh, with specific focus on some markets like the United States and its home market of South Korea.