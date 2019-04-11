ASML says damage from corporate theft in US was limited

Technology

ASML says damage from corporate theft in US was limited

Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturing company ASML Holding NV on Thursday confirmed it had been the victim of corporate espionage but downplayed the impact on its business.

ASML Holding logo is seen at company&apos;s headquarters in Eindhoven
ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Januari 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

Bookmark

AMSTERDAM: Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturing company ASML Holding NV on Thursday confirmed it had been the victim of corporate espionage but downplayed the impact on its business.

Following a report in Dutch paper Financieele Dagblad that Chinese employees had stolen intellectual property, ASML confirmed it had been a victim of theft.

However it said the material stolen was "not a blueprint" that would allow competitors to copy its core product, the lithography systems used in semiconductor manufacturing.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark