ASML says damage from corporate theft in US was limited
Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturing company ASML Holding NV on Thursday confirmed it had been the victim of corporate espionage but downplayed the impact on its business.
AMSTERDAM: Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturing company ASML Holding NV on Thursday confirmed it had been the victim of corporate espionage but downplayed the impact on its business.
Following a report in Dutch paper Financieele Dagblad that Chinese employees had stolen intellectual property, ASML confirmed it had been a victim of theft.
However it said the material stolen was "not a blueprint" that would allow competitors to copy its core product, the lithography systems used in semiconductor manufacturing.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)