AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days - source

REUTERS: The trial to determine whether AT&T Inc's purchase of Time Warner Inc is legal under antitrust law will be delayed two days because of scheduling issues, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin on Monday in Washington but has been delayed until Wednesday, according to the person, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not permitted to speak to the media.

AT&T declined to comment. The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

