AT&T misses profit estimates, shares fall

AT&T Inc on Wednesday reported a surprise gain in U.S. net wireless subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as it began to bundle media content from Time Warner into new wireless plans.

REUTERS: AT&T Inc's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates on Wednesday, sending its shares down 2 percent before the bell, even as it posted a surprise gain in U.S. wireless postpaid subscribers.

AT&T has reduced its dependency on the phone business by buying media content through its US$85-billion acquisition of Time Warner, but still faces an uphill battle to find growth as declines in one business offset growth in another.

Advertisement

The second-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers gained a net 69,000 phone subscribers in the United States who pay a monthly bill, compared with analysts' estimates of a net drop of 22,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

AT&T also lost 359,000 satellite television subscribers, versus 251,000 subscriber losses in the prior-year quarter, as viewers continue to cut pricey TV packages in favor of cheaper streaming video services like Netflix and Hulu.

Analysts expected AT&T to shed 245,000 satellite subscribers, according to FactSet.

The new WarnerMedia segment, which includes Turner and premium TV channel HBO, reported revenue of US$8.2 billion during the quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Third-quarter net income attributable to AT&T rose to US$4.7 billion, or 65 cents per share, from US$3.0 billion, or 49 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 90 cents per share, missing analysts' estimate of 94 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Total operating revenue rose 15.3 percent to US$45.74 billion, beating analysts' expectation of US$45.65 billion.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in New York and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)