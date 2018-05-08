Audi says no cars in US affected by latest emissions issue

Audi said on Tuesday that no cars in the United States were affected by its latest emissions software issues.

Volkswagen's main luxury division said it contacted Germany's KBA automotive watchdog of its own volition about the problem and stopped deliveries of the affected models.

About 60,000 diesel-engined A6/A7 models have been detected with previously unknown emissions software issues, Audi said.

