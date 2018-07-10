Australia's IMF Bentham to fund complaint against Facebook over alleged privacy breach

Technology

Australia's IMF Bentham to fund complaint against Facebook over alleged privacy breach

Litigation funding provider IMF Bentham Ltd said on Tuesday it was funding a representative complaint against social networking website Facebook Inc over alleged breaches of the Australian Privacy Principles.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook like button is seen in front of the Facebook logo in this illustr
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook like button is seen in front of the Facebook logo in this illustration taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Litigation funding provider IMF Bentham Ltd said on Tuesday it was funding a representative complaint against social networking website Facebook Inc over alleged breaches of the Australian Privacy Principles.

The company said it would fund a representative complaint made to the Australian Information Commissioner against Facebook Australia, Facebook Inc and Facebook Ireland.

It added that a class action may follow.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark