Australia's IMF Bentham to fund complaint against Facebook over alleged privacy breach

Litigation funding provider IMF Bentham Ltd said on Tuesday it was funding a representative complaint against social networking website Facebook Inc over alleged breaches of the Australian Privacy Principles.

The company said it would fund a representative complaint made to the Australian Information Commissioner against Facebook Australia, Facebook Inc and Facebook Ireland.

It added that a class action may follow.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)