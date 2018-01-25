Austrian privacy activist says will sue Facebook in Vienna after EU ruling

Max Schrems, an Austrian privacy activist, said his individual case against Facebook would go ahead in a court in Vienna after the EU top court blocked his attempt to bring a class action suit against the company on Thursday.

BRUSSELS: Max Schrems, an Austrian privacy activist, said his individual case against Facebook would go ahead in a court in Vienna after the EU top court blocked his attempt to bring a class action suit against the company on Thursday.

"For three years Facebook has been fighting nail and toe against the court's jurisdiction in Austria and lost. Now, we can finally go ahead with the case. Facebook will now have to explain to a neutral court whether its business model is in line with stringent European privacy laws," Schrems said in a statement after the EU ruling.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)