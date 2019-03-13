Avast CEO to step down; annual results miss expectations

Technology

Avast CEO to step down; annual results miss expectations

Cyber security firm Avast's long-time chief executive officer is stepping down, the company said on Wednesday as it reported marginally lower-than-expected adjusted revenue and earnings in its first annual results since listing in May.

The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague
The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Cyber security firm Avast's long-time chief executive officer is stepping down, the company said on Wednesday as it reported marginally lower-than-expected adjusted revenue and earnings in its first annual results since listing in May.

Avast said Vince Steckler plans to retire in 2019 after 10 years in the top job and will be succeeded by Ondrej Vlcek, currently president of the company's consumer business.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 6.7 percent to US$447.7 million, in the year ended Dec. 31. Adjusted revenue, excluding discontinued business, rose 9.5 percent to US$811.5 million.

Analysts' on average had estimated core earnings of US$450.01 million on revenue of US$819.16 million, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark